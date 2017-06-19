Van Wert independent sports

Matchups have been announced, for ACME baseball sectionals.

In the west sectional at Crestview High School, Delphos Jefferson and Lincolnview will square off in the upper bracket semifinals June 30 at 4 p.m., with the winner playing Van Wert in the sectional finals July 1 at 11 a.m.

In the lower bracket at Crestview, St. Marys will meet Spencerville June 30 at 6:15 p.m. The winner will play Crestview July 1 at 1:30 p.m.

All non-winners in semifinal games will drop to the losers bracket, in a double elimination format.

East sectional tournament games will be played at Bath High School, and the host Wildcats will open competition by playing Lima Central Catholic June 30 at 4 p.m., followed by Delphos St. John’s and Allen East. Winners will meet for the sectional title July 1 at 3 p.m.

Shawnee and Elida will meet in a semifinal game July 1 at 10 a.m., and the winner will advance to play Wapakoneta July 2 at 1 p.m.

All winners will move on to the Elida district.