Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert 5 Ottawa Glandorf 4

GLANDORF — The Cougars improved to 5-0 on the ACME baseball season Wednesday, with a narrow 5-4 victory over the host Ottawa-Glandorf Titans.

All of Van Wert’s runs were scored in the fifth inning. One was on a bases loaded walk, and Jake Lautzenheiser had a sacrifice fly that plated a run. Jonathon Lee added a run scoring single, and Lawson Blackmore had a two-RBI double in the inning.

All four of Ottawa-Glandorf’s runs were scored in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Lincolnview 3 Delphos Jefferson 2

Jaden Youtsey pitched a complete game, striking out 12 and allowing just three hits in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over the visiting Wildcats.

The winning run was scored in the fifth inning, when Youtsey hit a single to center field that scored Thad Walker, who opened the inning with a double.

The Lancers improved to 8-2 on the season, and will host Columbus Grove today, then will play at Van Wert on Friday.