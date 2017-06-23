Van Wert independent sports

Knights, Panthers split doubleheader

CONVOY — The Crestview Knights and Paulding Panthers played two on Thursday, with each team claiming a victory.

The Knights won game one 8-0, but the Panthers took game two 7-4. Each game was played to five innings.

Crestview’s Brant Richardson scored on a sacrifice fly in the opening inning of game one, then scored again in the second along with Charles Stefanek on a two-RBI single by Riley Saylor.

Crestview’s remaining five runs came in the fourth inning. Kole Small belted a two-RBI double that scored Dylan Hicks and Saylor, then Michael Joseph’s single allowed Korbin Hartman and Small to score. The final run was tallied, when Richardson singled home Joseph.

Richardson also earned the win on the hill by holding Paulding to three hits, while striking out seven.

In game two of the doubleheader, the Panthers scored four runs in the top of the fifth, and defeated the Knights 7-4.

On the strength of a Hicks sacrifice, an RBI single by Joseph that scored Hartman and errors that allowed Caden Short to score, Crestview enjoyed a 3-2 lead after two innings.

Paulding tied the score at three in the top of the fourth, then took advantage of Crestview walks and errors in the fifth to rally for the win.

The Knights managed a run in the bottom of the fifth when Saylor singled and scored Small, but Crestview was unable to draw closer.

Lancers outscore Elida

ELIDA — A day after knocking off unbeaten Van Wert, Lincolnview traveled to Allen County and defeated Elida 9-3.

Gavin Carter allowed two runs and struck out eight over six innings for the win. Thad Walker pitched the seventh inning, and allowed one run on two hits to earn the save.

Offensively the Lancers (14-4) had seven hits, and scored in five of the seven innings.