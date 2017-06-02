Submitted information

HAVILAND — The 93rd annual Blue Creek Alumni Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Wayne Trace High School. Doors will open at 4:30 that afternoon. The classes of 1967, 1957, 1947, and 1937 will be recognized.

Cost of the meal is $14 per person, and reservations should be made as soon as possible by sending them to Annette Hirn, 11795 Dull Robinson Road, Van Wert, OH 45891. Advanced payment is preferred with reservations.

Any graduate who did not receive notification should contact Hirn at 419.238.2851, and leave a message if there is no answer.