Van Wert Elementary School was awarded Hall of Fame status this past Friday at the Ohio Association of Elementary School Administrators Professional Conference in Columbus. VWES was one of only nine elementary schools across Ohio to receive the prestigious award, based on an extensive application process and a site visit. During the awards luncheon and presentation, it was noted that VWES efforts in student wellness programs, project-based learning, Cougar CLUB student rewards, successful Watch DOGS program, second grade piano lab, and its new literacy collaborative initiative in the primary grades were instrumental in the school being chosen. Shown with the award are school staff, along with State Superintendent of Instruction Paolo DeMaria (left) and OAESA Executive Director Dr. Julie Davis (right). (photo submitted)