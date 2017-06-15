Van Wert independent sports

DELPHOS — Holden Willingham threw a complete game shutout, and the Van Wert Cougars won Wednesday’s ACME baseball league game, 8-0 over Delphos Jefferson.

Willingham allowed just three hits, while striking out nine and walking one.

Jake Lautzenheiser scored on a wild pitch in the first inning, and Parker Conrad’s second inning RBI double scored Hayden Maples.

The Cougars tacked on two more runs in the third, when Darius Eddins scored on a Jefferson error, then Jalen McCracken crossed home plate on a single by T.J. Reynolds.

Van Wert’s remaining four runs came in the fifth inning. Maples smacked a two-RBI single that scored Jonathon Lee and McCracken, then Maples later scored on an error. Owen Treece accounted for Van Wert’s final run, when he touched home after a balk.

Van Wert (8-0) will play at Delphos St. John’s tomorrow.