Above are details from award-winning artwork featured in the 61st annual June Art Exhibit now showing at Wassenberg Art Center. The exhibit runs through July 2 at Wassenberg. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Judges for this year’s exhibit were Mille Guldbeck, professor of painting and graduate coordinator at Bowling Green State University, and Laura Barnhardt-Corle, adjunct professor at the University of Findlay teaching watercolor painting. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent