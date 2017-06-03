Highlights from the first day of the 2017 Peony Festival include (top row, from the left) local potter Tom Emerine talks to a visitor, the Van Wert County Humane Society tent, Cushman scooters displayed at Car Show; (middle row) festival food kiosks, Queen Jubilee XLII Katlyn Wendel and her court visit Car Show, Groove Essential singer in Fountain Park; (bottom row) lots of people at the festival, Jim Finkhousen’s classic car. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent