Van Wert independent/submitted information

DELPHOS — Three people were hurt, one of them seriously, as a result of a two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday evening near Delphos. The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Van Wert Post is still investigating the crash, which occurred on Lincoln Highway, three miles west of Delphos.

According to investigating troopers, Justin R. Wright, 20, of Van Wert, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck west on Lincoln Highway, just east of Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township, at about 7:54 p.m. Friday.

As Wright negotiated a curve, he lost control and drove left of center into the path of a 1998 Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by Jennifer L. Harris, 45, of Middle Point, who was eastbound on Lincoln Highway. Mrs. Harris took evasive action, but was unable to avoid the Silverado.

Mrs. Harris struck the right rear of the Silverado and the impact immediately stopped her vehicle. Mr. Wright’s Silverado continued into a yard and struck a tree, ejecting a passenger, Jake M. Stallkamp, 19, of Delphos.

Stallkamp was not wearing his seat belt and received serious injuries when he was thrown from Wright’s vehicle. He was transported by Middle Point EMS squad to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima, where he was listed in serious condition Saturday afternoon.

Wright was also not wearing a seat belt and received minor injuries. He was treated on scene. Mrs. Harris was wearing her seat belt, but received minor injuries. She was transported by Delphos EMS to Van Wert County Hospital, where she was treated and released.

The Van Wert Post was assisted on scene by Middle Point Fire and EMS, Delphos EMS, Knippen’s Towing, and Hague’s Towing.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.