Western Buckeye Educational Service Center, in partnership with Antwerp, Paulding, and Lincolnview school districts, is currently wrapping up the second year of a three-year 21st Century community learning grant received from the Ohio Department of Education. The after school program runs during the school year, but also allows 72 students the opportunity to attend a two-week summer camp in June. Each day, the campers divide their time between Camp Clay in Van Wert and hands-on learning activities at their home elementary buildings. WBESC celebrated the conclusion of the summer camp by inviting families for a day of Aqua Park fun at Camp Clay this past Friday (above, with just over 180 people attending the Family Fun Day. Special thanks to the school districts, Camp Clay, summer food programs, and Van Wert Manor for their support. For more information about 21st Century after-school programs, contact Ashley Shepherd, program coordinator, at the Paulding ESC office: 419.399.4711. (photo submitted)