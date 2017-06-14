VW independent/submitted information

The Fourth of July weekend is fast approaching and so is Old Fashioned Farmers Days, which will be held June 29 through July 2 on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

New activities and events have been added to the schedule this year, including the Jayland Carvers, Hula Hoopin’ Heather, Ronald McDonald, and the Powder Puff/Junior Tractor Pull.

Indian relics artifacts have returned for the second year and also the Tug-A-Truck competition sponsored by the Van Wert County Fair Board. As always, there will be displays of antique tractors and machinery, sawmill, chain saw sculpturing, engines, and quilt and needle artwork.

There will be plenty of flea markets and crafts festival-goers can browse through to may find something they have been looking for. Area residents can also stop by the grandstand and watch the antique tractor pull and tractor games or wander up to the car show and find out which vehicle is their favorite.

There will be plenty of good eats on the grounds, including soup beans and cornbread and ham and turkey dinners. The kids might enjoy Animal Land, a Kids’ Pedal tractor pull, kids’ games, and old-fashioned cow milking.

There will be plenty of musical entertainment through the weekend, including the Fiddle, Banjo, and Harmonica Contest.

For more information on all the events, check out the OFFD website at www.oldfashionedfarmersdays.com or call 419.203.2700 or 419.305.2493.