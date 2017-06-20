VW independent/submitted information

The Holiday at Home Committee extends its annual invitation to all Van Wert County residents to join it for July 4 festivities.

On Friday evening, June 30, a “Star Spangled Spectacular” concert will be presented in Fountain Park. The American and patriotic music presented by Crafton Beck and the Lima Pops Orchestra will set the tone for the upcoming July 4 celebration. The concert will begin at 7 p.m., with food being served starting at 5:30 p.m.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, corner of Jackson and Shannon streets, will start out the July 4 holiday by serving breakfast. The VFW post will serve pancakes and sausage, as well as biscuits and gravy, from 7-11 a.m.

The 24th annual Historical Society Bike Tour is a scenic tour through Van Wert County. The tour departs (at 7:30 a.m.) and returns at Jubilee Park. Both pre-registration and day-of-race registrations are available by contacting Lionel Enyart.

At 11 a.m., the annual Fourth of July parade will begin. Parade lineup begins at the corner of Cherry and Main streets (YWCA). The parade will then proceed down Main Street to Shannon Street (YMCA), at which time it will turn north onto Shannon and end at Jackson Street. For a parade form or more information, contact Linda Stutz at 419.238.4192 (until 4 p.m.) or 419.238.2901 (after 4:30 p.m.)

In conjunction with the “Holiday at Home” celebration, the Van Wert County Historical Society will host its annual craft, food, and fun activities. Such things as free train rides and games and activities for the kids will be held on the museum grounds, 602 N. Washington St. Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Food service will be by Van Wert Rotary Club again this year, with the assistance of Boy Scout Troop 35. Music will be presented in the gazebo. The Merry Gentlemen will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at noon, with the Boy Scouts conducting a flag-raising ceremony. Additional performances will be Randy Long at 12:15 p.m.; The Van Wert Area Community Concert Band at 1 p.m., and Aaron Roehm’s magic and balloon show at 2 that afternoon.

The Fourth of July’s “Holiday at Home” celebration wouldn’t be much of a celebration without a spectacular fireworks display. American Fireworks will be presenting a fireworks display local residents won’t soon forget. The fireworks will be shot off at the Van Wert High School-Middle School complex property on Ohio 118 (Shannon Street) south of Van Wert at approximately 10 p.m.

Fireworks are made possible by a grant from the Van Wert County Foundation and several additional county businesses and organizations.