DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

After celebrating its first decade with a dazzling season of entertainment, capped by a gala featuring the Boston Pops Orchestra and Bernadette Peters, a new decade of entertainment began Tuesday with the unveiling of Season 11 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

NPAC Executive Director Paul Hoverman thanked all those who helped put together the new season.

“It takes a village to raise a kid, it takes a village to put together a season, so many times,” he said with a smile.

Season 11 is completely packed with star performers and wildly popular Broadway shows, while shows for the new Enrich Community Concert Series, NPAC Kids Series, and Speaker Series have been carefully selected to entertain, educate, and inspire.

The new season features a number of outstanding artists and shows, including Australian pop superstar Olivia Newton-John, rock groups Bostyx (Boston and Styx) and The Little River Band, and M*A*S*H* star Jamie Farr in the Broadway play Tuesdays with Morrie.

Here is a show-by-show listing of the new season:

Dive into a season of entertainment on Sunday, October 1, when BeeGee Realty presents the “’B’ Underwater Bubble Show”. This wet and wild spectacular is the first of the NPAC Kids series of shows. Let imagination run wild in this electrifying bubble adventure.

Classic Country sound in a new age comes to the stage with Easton Corbin. Presented by Belna Petroleum on Saturday, October 7, Corbin is the first country male artist in 17 years to have his first two consecutive singles reach number one on the Country charts.

Tuesdays with Morrie, taken from the highly acclaimed book by Mitch Albom, comes to vivid life on stage Sunday, October 8. Actor Jamie Farr, best known for his portrayal of Klinger in TV’s M*A*S*H*, stars in this touching story of the meaning of life.

Tuesdays with Morrie will make audience members laugh, cry, think, and feel. Take part in the Community Book Read and join a panel discussion at 7 p.m. Monday, September 11, in the First Federal Lecture Hall.

The new Enrich Community Concert Series kicks off with the remarkable Five Browns. Presented by Unverferth Family Dentistry and Roger and Kay Okuley on Friday, October 13, the Five Browns are delivering on their dream to wake up classical music by introducing it to the widest, largest, and most excited audience they can find.

One of the greatest vocal bands of the ‘70s and ‘80s will have fans reminiscing. The Little River Band, presented by US Bank on Saturday, October 28, has garnered worldwide success. The group’s album and CD sales now top 30 million and it also set a record for being the first band to have top 10 hits for six consecutive years.

Be enchanted by the Wizard of Oz presented by Laing Dentistry on Monday, October 30 and Tuesday, October 31. Developed from the ever popular MGM screenplay which recently celebrated its 75th Anniversary, this new production contains the beloved songs from the Oscar-winning movie score, all the favorite characters and iconic moments, plus new songs by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Unverferth Family Dentistry and Roger and Kay Okuley present one of the musical prides of Van Wert, Gerhardt Zimmerman, and his Canton Orchestra as part of the Enrich Community Concert Series on Sunday, November 5. Zimmerman grew up on Crawford Street in Van Wert and graduated from VWHS in 1963. His energetic and vibrant performances have drawn invitations to appear on the podium in musical halls around the country. Don’t miss his return home and first time directing on the Niswonger stage.

Strategence Capital presents Jeremy Camp on Friday, November 10. This popular Christian artist has 12 years of accolades and accomplishments as a songwriter and recording artist, including four million albums sold. Camp describes himself as “a minister who happens to play music as a way to minister.”

She’s timeless. US Bank presents the beautiful and talented Olivia Newton-John on Sunday, November 19. With a career spanning more than five decades, this four-time Grammy winner is a vibrant, creative individual adored by fans around the globe.

In true Niswonger fashion, the Christmas season is blissfully filled with memory making opportunities in a variety of stage delights beginning with “Country Christmas with Kellie Pickler and Phil Vassar”, presented by Celina Moving & Storage on Saturday, November 25.

Together, Pickler and Vassar will light up the stage in a rare Country Christmas tour that harmoniously showcases their musical talents and unique voices.

Christmas classics make the holiday season complete. Jeffery Mohr Family Dentistry presents Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on Friday, December 1. This Broadway musical comes to life with Rudolph and all of his friends, who teach us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

Emmy Award winners and Billboard Top 10 recording artists The Texas Tenors ride back into town with their critically acclaimed Christmas concert, “Deep in the Heart of Christmas.”

Unverferth Dentistry and Roger and Kay Okuley present The Texas Tenors on Friday, December 9, as part of the Enrich Community Concert Series. Heat up your holiday with these smokin’ hot cowboys.

Michael W. Smith creates a Christmas spectacular with “The Voice” winner Jordan Smith and Lima Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, December 14. Presented by Strategence Capital, don’t miss this rare performance. The house will be ringing with Christmas meaning.

Celebrate the true “Spirit of Christmas” with A Christmas Carol, presented by TAG Menswear and Slusher’s Jewelry on Sunday, December 17. This brand new, original production is filled with special effects and heartfelt sentiment. A Christmas Carol is delightful and a classic Christmas tradition worth treasuring together.

Country music kicks off 2018 in grand style. First Federal of Van Wert presents Lonestar on Saturday, January 27, 2018. This Country mega hit maker has amassed sales in excess of ten million albums sold and achieved 10 No. 1 country hits.

Jeffery-Mohr Family Dentistry presents the ultimate play date with a Big NPAC Kids event on Saturday, February 3! Erth’s “Dinosaur Zoo Live” guides families on a breathtaking tour through pre-historic Australia. Observe, meet, and interact with an eye-popping collection of amazingly life-like dinosaurs and other creatures presented in a theatrical performance that will thrill and entertain kids and adults of all ages!

BeeGee Realty proudly presents smooth jazz artist Kenny G on Saturday, February 10, 2018. Kenny G was named the 25th-highest selling artist in America and continues to be the biggest-selling instrumental musician of the modern era.

Cirque Zuma Zuma is unlike anything local residents have ever seen before. This African-style Cirque du Soleil is featured as part of the Enrich Community Concert Series presented by Unverferth Dentistry and Roger and Kay Okuley on Sunday, February 18, 2018. This high octane stage show will be a family entertainment hit!

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella is the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical that is delighting audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale.

Presented by Jim and Mary Pope with two performance times on Saturday, March 3, this lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations, and all the moments you love — the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball, and more — plus some surprising new twists.

An extraordinary experience awaits with Chloë Agnew and the Atlanta Pops on Saint Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2018. Presented by Scott and Nikki Niswonger, Agnew rose to fame as one of the youngest and original members of the internationally acclaimed group “Celtic Woman.” She brings her signature style and Irish sentiment to a beautiful and uplifting evening of music with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra.

“MJ Live” is the No. 1 Michael Jackson tribute show in the world showcasing the energy, excitement, spectacle and pure joy of this legendary superstar and his music. Presented by Westwood Behavioral Health Center on Saturday, March 24, 2018, experience this awesome, theatrical stage production with its powerful sound, spectacular lighting, visual effects, team of dancers and live band on stage taking audiences back to when the King of Pop ruled the charts.

Beige Realty presents Bostyx, featuring David Victor, recent co-lead singer and guitarist of Boston, reproducing the hits and vibe of two American pop music icons Boston and Styx in one high-energy show. Experience this rock classic on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

Entertainment when coupled with education and awareness inspires minds to build understanding and strengthen community. Take a closer look at these Speaker Events this season that will enlighten and engage us all in a way that will broaden our awareness and open our minds and hearts.

On Tuesday, August 29, take part in a rare advance look at the Vietnam documentary film by Ken Burns coming to PBS in September. Featuring interviews with filmmakers, behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive clips from the series, it is an immersive narrative by, Ken Burns and Lynn Novick that tells the epic story of the Vietnam War as it has never before been told on film.

Central Insurance Companies present motivational speaker Stephen Harvill in “Why We Love The Movies” on Wednesday, October 11. Harvill and his Creative Ventures team have helped some of the world’s most respected companies realize their true capabilities through implementing pioneering methods in organizational dynamics and strategic thinking.

If you don’t think human trafficking happens in your zip code, think again. Come learn more about human trafficking through an informative presentation by Theresa Flores, author of “The Slave Across the Street” on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. She will bring anger, sadness, laughter, and motivation to do something about the horrific crime of sex trafficking. This informative event is underwritten by Dale and Sarah Burden.

Member sales begin June 21, Grand Series sales begin June 30 and the Select Series provides early buying opportunities by bundling three or more events, beginning July 14.

Summer hours are Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., or get your tickets online/anytime at NPACVW.ORG. Dive into diverse entertainment at the Niswonger, the entertainment destination of the decade.