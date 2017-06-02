Van Wert independent news

Two people were given prison sentences during hearings held Tuesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Robert J. Taylor, 53, of Van Wert, was sentenced to four years in prison on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree, with a specification that $1,343 in cash was used in the commission of the offense. That amount was ordered forfeited to the Van Wert Police Department Enforcement Fund.

Judge Martin Burchfield also fined Taylor $7,500 and ordered him to pay court costs, while giving him credit for 29 days already served.

Cody McGinnis, 33, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 30 months in prison on a charge of failure to comply with the order of a police officer (fleeing and eluding), a third-degree felony offense. He was given credit for 108 days already served.