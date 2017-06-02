DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Two people were given prison sentences on drug-related charges during hearings held Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Daniel Phinney, 32, of Delphos, was sentenced to 24 months in prison on a charge of having a weapon under disability, a felony of the third degree, and 12 months in prison each on charges of trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, both fifth-degree felonies. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered that all three sentences be served concurrently, meaning Phinney will serve a maximum of 24 months in prison on the criminal counts.

He was also charged with a specification that he used $1,530 in cash in the commission of the crimes, and that money was ordered forfeited to the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force.

Timothy Schlatman, 35, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 13 months in prison on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree, and 12 months each on charges of trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony, and trafficking in marijuana, a felony of the fourth degree.

All three sentences will be served concurrently.

Two changes of plea were also accepted on Wednesday.

Cody McGinnis, 33, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of failure to comply with the order of a police officer, a felony of the third degree, and Robert J. Taylor, 53, of Van Wert, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony.

Judge Burchfield ordered presentence investigations on both men and scheduled sentencing for both at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20.

Two people also appeared in court on Wednesday for bond violation hearings.

Ian Taylor, 23, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing a drug test. Judge Burchfield then set a $25,000 cash/commercial surety bond in the case.

Dustin Cooper, 33, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation. A $50,000 cash/commercial surety bond was then set in that case.