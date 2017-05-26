The YWCA of Van Wert recently received a donation from Teresa Parrish, who was the big winner of the United Way Fiesta Friday Fun. Parrish wanted to donate her $1,000 winnings directly to one United Way agency, the YWCA. The donation will be used for upkeep and maintenance purposes on the YWCA facility. YWCA Executive Director Kimberly Laudick thanked Parrish for her continued support and generous donation. With Parrish (center) are United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith (left) and Laudick. The YWCA is a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation funded agency. (YWCA photo)