VW independent/submitted information

Several different youth sports camps for children of all ages are being offered during the upcoming summer break. Here is a breakdown of the various camps, along with registration information.

Baseball

Registration is due by May 26, for the 2017 Lancer Baseball Camp, which is open to boys entering kindergarten through the eighth grade.

The camp, coached by Lincolnview head baseball coach Eric Fishpaw, his staff, high school players and Lancer alumni is scheduled for May 29-31 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the varsity baseball field.

Skills to be practiced include base running, throwing progression, catching, hitting, running, bunting, sliding, and infield and outfield work. Campers will be assigned for instruction, based on age and ability, and awards will be given out in various categories.

Campers should bring a baseball glove and hat, baseball pants or athletic shorts, a water bottle and if possible, cleats.

The cost of the Lancer Baseball Camp is $40, which includes a T-shirt. Registration forms are available at the Lincolnview Elementary/High School office.

Basketball

The 2017 Van Wert Cougars Basketball Camp for boys is set for June 5-8, from 9 a.m. until noon each day.

All boys entering grades two through eight are eligible, and each player will be worked on an individual basis, and will be instructed and drilled on the fundamentals needed to become a complete player.

Along with drills, the camp will offer daily skills contests, league games, handouts, speakers, awards, a T-shirt and other Cougar basketball giveaway items.

Camp brochures are available at Van Wert Elementary School and Van Wert Middle School, or by contacting Mark Bagley at M_Bagley@vwcs.net.

The registration deadline to guarantee enrollment is June 2.

Tennis

The Van Wert Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting the Midwest Youth Team Tennis Camp June 12-26, at the Van Wert County Foundation Tennis Complex.

Children in kindergarten through eighth grade will develop and improve their tennis skills, by learning the fundamentals of the game.

To register, go to vanwertparksrecreation.weebly.com/tennis.

Golf

The Van Wert Parks Department will be partnering with The Hickory Sticks Golf Club to host their annual junior golf camps, June 19-22 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Camp is for children between the ages 5-16.

Camp for each group will be held for four days covering the different aspects of the game. There will be stations located throughout the course to go over the basics of driving, putting, chipping, sand shots and iron play. Other stations will also include grip, stance, and alignment. The first three days will consist of these stations and on the fourth day, all of the lessons will be put into one with everyone playing a few holes to finish up the camp. In addition, lunch will also be provided on the last day of camp.

To sign up for these camps, call the Van Wert Parks Department at (419) 238-9121. The fee for all age groups is $35, and all money must be paid on the day of the camp at the golf course.

Soccer

The Van Wert Parks and Recreation Department has announced plans to host the British Soccer/Challenger Sports soccer camp, July 24-28. This is a great opportunity for children to learn the fundamentals of the game from the #1 youth soccer program in North America.

There are camp options for children ages three to 18. You can register your child at www.challengersports.com. The camp will be held at the Rotary Athletic Complex on John Brown Rd. Children registered before Friday, June 9th will receive a free jersey.

For pricing and more information, please visit: http://vanwertparksrecreation.weebly.com/soccer-camp.html.