Each summer, YMCA day camps provide a safe, fun place for kids to form lifelong friendships, set and reach goals and develop confidence by taking on new challenges and discovering abilities they didn’t know they had. Unfortunately, there are local children who desire to participate in camp, but are unable to due to financial circumstances.

The YMCA is committed to helping families and children in the community, regardless of socio-economic status. With this mission in mind, the YMCA has introduced the “Send a Kid to Camp” program. Funded through community support, “Send a Kid to Camp” sponsorships help local, underserved boys and girls ages 6-12, experience the many benefits of YMCA day camp.

YMCA day camp programs are based on building relationships, critical and creative thinking, and instilling the YMCA values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility. Without camp, many children may spend their days unsupervised, decline socially and academically, and miss out on unique, memorable camp experiences.

“I am looking forward to my first summer at Camp Clay,” said Camp Clay Director Kevin Morrison. “YMCA day camps focus on molding future leaders by developing physical skills and emphasize relationship building.

“I have been very impressed with the support and great relationships that the community has with the YMCA,” Morrison added. “I am excited to be a part of sharing this beautiful camp with the Van Wert community.”

The “Send a Kid to Camp” program welcomes both businesses and individual sponsors. No matter how big or small, any support to the program will give local children the opportunity to get involved in an enriching summer day camp experience.

A gift of just $25 provides two weeks of camp supplies, while $50 funds field trip expenses for three kids, and $100 gives one child a week of camp memories to last a lifetime.

For more information or to become a sponsor, contact YMCA Executive Director Hugh Kocab or Morrison at 419.238.0443. Contributions can also be made online at www.vwymca.org.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.