Bee Gee Realty will be sponsoring a Business Day at the Camp Clay Aqua Park this summer. Local businesses purchase the day for the Van Wert community; access includes swimming, a floating playground, zipline, paddleboats, a half-acre beach, and the 3,600-square-foot splash pad. New features include water cannons at the splash pad and a log roll to accompany the zipline and aqua “toys”. To learn more, visit the YMCA website at www.vwymca.org. (YMCA photo)