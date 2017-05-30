Winnie Ema Repka, 66, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:49 a.m. Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Vancrest Healthcare Center in Van Wert.

She was born January 24, 1951, in Norfolk, Virginia, the daughter of Oliver P. Morgan, who preceded her in death, and Winnie (Phillips) Morgan, who survives in Van Wert. She was first married to Jorge Tarazona, who survives in Milwaukie, Wisconsin. She then married Roger Repka, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by children Nita (Favio) Avila of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Ann Tarazona of Bogota, Colombia, and John (Melissa) Repka of Van Wert; grandchildren Stefenia Avila, Favil Avila, and John, Jack, and William, and Emily; sisters Janet Fraters of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Peggy Morgan of Van Wert, and Donna (James) Stiffer of Van Wert; brothers Richard (Nancy) Morgan of Van Wert and Oliver “Rick” (Kathy) Morgan of Shadyside.

She attended Trinity Friends Church and was employed as a packager at the former Roundy’s in Van Wert.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Trinity Friends Church, with the Rev. Steve Savage officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert at a later date. Everyone is invited to visit with the family during a meal immediately following the service at Trinity Friends Church.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: To the Family.

Arrangements were by Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.