Van Wert independent sports

KENTON – Van Wert’s Jacoby Kelly and Austin Clay secured second place finishes yesterday in two different events, during the opening day of the Western Buckeye League Track and Field meet.

Kelly took second in the long jump (20-8),and Eli Rager finished fourth (19-11.75).

Clay’s runner-up finish came in the shot put, with a toss of 50-2.

The 4×800 meter relay team of Dylan Lautzenheiser, Thane Cowen, Holden Reichert and Stephen Hamblet finished third, with a time of 8:23.68.

On the girls side, Kirsten Clay finished fourth in the discus, with a throw of 112-8.

The 4×800 meter relay team of Nicole Clay, Jerica Huebner, Julia Springer and Cassidy Meyers finished fifth, with a time of 10:10.68.

The WBL meet will resume tomorrow, with finals in all other events.