Wayne L. Warren, 77, of Convoy, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017, following a brief illness, at the James Cancer Center at Ohio State University in Columbus.

He was born April 19, 1940, in Toronto (Ohio), the son of Thomas and Golda Warren, who both preceded him in death. He married Ellyn “Lyn” Feigert Warren, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two sons, Andrew Warren of Tacoma, Washington, and Thomas (Sara) Warren of Winchester, Virginia; a daughter, Elizabeth “Betsy” Warren of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and one grandson.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert. Burial will take place in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, where graveside military honors will be rendered.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, where a combined Elks and Masonic memorial service will be held at 7 that evening, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Organ Fund of First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert or Elks Lodge 1197 in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.