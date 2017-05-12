By Hope Wallace

The annual High School Invitational continues through May 21. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Sunday, 1–5 p.m., and we are open until 9 p.m. on Thursdays. Please take a moment to check out the work of young minds.

The 61st annual June Art Exhibit call for entries is coming up on May 19-21! So it’s time to gather your work. We want to see your new stuff! You may visit our website to download a prospectus and complete rules and information here: http://www.wassenbergartcenter.org/announcements/61st-annual-june-art-exhibit-call-for-entries, or give us a call at 419.238.6837 and we will mail you one. Email us at info@wassenbergartcenter.org to receive an electronic copy.

Entry is open to all artists 18 and older. A non-refundable fee of $25 for Wassenberg Art Center members or $30 for non-members entitles the artist to submit up to three entries. A total of $1,300 in total cash prizes will be awarded. This exhibit is provided by Van Wert Federal Savings Bank and Van Wert Manor. A free public opening party will be held from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 10.

Growers of fruits and veggies and artisans! Applications are currently being accepted for the Van Wert Farm & Art Market located here at the Wassenberg Art Center on Saturdays, beginning June 10 and continuing through September 30. Market times on those Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Producers and artisans who sign up can be featured in our Farmers Market directory on the Wassenberg Art Center website. In addition, “Last Saturdays” of each of month of our market season will feature live music, demos, and a couple of food trucks. Marketing support such as branded grocery bags, signage, and punch cards will also be provided.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online signup available.

5/13: Glowing Luminary Workshop: In conjunction with Town Creek Live, plans for our interactive exhibit: Town Creek Glow! are underway. Visitors will be able to immerse themselves into a cool darkened gallery where the artwork glows! What makes this experience even more mystical and magical is if you make your own luminary and join in the exhibit!

We are also making giant duck luminaries to carry in the Peony Parade this year! We need duck makers and carriers! We will show you how to make these luminaries, it’s easy. Come to our workshop on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For your own personal luminary, a $10 donation is appreciated to offset costs. If you are making a duck, there is no charge.

Summer Art Camp registration is open for the summer season. First session is scheduled Tuesday-Friday, June 20-30. Ages 6-11 attend from 10 a.m.-noon, instructor: Ashley Balyeat and ages 11-16 attend from 1-3 p.m. with instructor Diane Bendele. The second camp will be conducted in August with more information on all camps coming soon! Please call or email the art center or visit this link to register: http://www.wassenbergartcenter.org/summer-camps.html.

ArtNight: Every Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Featured projects and wind-down time. ArtNights occur every Thursday evening from 6-9 p.m. It is free to hang out at ArtNight, and you don’t even have to make art. Sit and breeze a bit with folks. Feel free to bring snacks and invite your friends and the cash bar is open.

Upcoming ArtNight featured projects:

5/11: A follow up on the watercolor technique ArtNight, attend tonight and take home your very own watercolor. Our long-time instructor, and watercolorist extraordinaire, Pat Rayman will be hosting our featured project and you will take home an original work of art. $18 includes materials and your first glass of house wine or beer. Additional glasses available at regular WAC prices.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org, and our website is wassenbergartcenter.org.