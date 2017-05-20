VW independent/submitted information

Work on Van Wert’s new Franklin Park has resumed with the arrival of pleasant weather this spring.

A groundbreaking ceremony occurred at the former Franklin Elementary School site in August 2015 for the construction of Franklin Park — a community public park. Franklin Park was the brainchild of former Franklin Elementary student and neighborhood kid Scott Niswonger. It is being brought to life through funding by Scott and Nikki Niswonger, The Van Wert County Foundation, and the Van Wert City Parks & Recreation Department.

Initial design work occurred throughout 2015. Niswonger provided landscape architectural services through Hodgson Douglas and John Fisher, who helped design the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio, served as architect for the project. Van Wert County Foundation hired Alexander & Bebout as the design/build general contractor, and site grading, new curbs, sidewalks, and underground utilities were installed in 2016.

This year marks the beginning of Phase II construction. Contractors will work to construct a pavilion, splash pad, and two playgrounds designed, respectively, for 2 to 5-year-olds, and 5 to 12-year-olds. Electrical, site lighting, and site amenities will be installed — including benches, trash receptacles, picnic tables, and drinking fountains. Site-specific trees will be planted this fall.

The pavilion will feature an outdoor community living room with conversation style seating, men’s, women’s, and family restrooms, with close access to the splash pad, and an area for entertaining that will hold up to 100 guests.

Franklin Park’s splash pad will engage neighborhood children with water play. The 2-5-year-olds playground and 5-12-year-olds playground will provide activities for all children — no matter their age or physical ability. The park will provide many opportunities for swinging, sliding, climbing, and spinning. Therapeutic and sensory play stations are mixed into the design.

David Williams & Associates provided playground design services and equipment was purchased in part through a grant from GameTime, a Playcore company.

Final construction of the three-year project will conclude in 2018 and include a basketball court, double pickleball court, and skateboard park. A portable refrigerated ice skating rink is also being considered. Remaining sidewalk connections, art installations, and remaining landscaping will finish the project.

Scott and Nikki Niswonger provided $250,000 and design costs for the initial funding of the $1.5 million project. The City of Van Wert provided $50,000 in earmarked funds at the announcement of the project, while the remaining project is funded by The Van Wert County Foundation, in part through The Lee R. & Nellie Bonnewitz Memorial Fund established by Alice B. Andersen, William J. Flickinger Memorial Trust (Flickinger was a former school principal), and other memorial funds to be identified by the foundation.

The foundation will also be providing recognition opportunities for those who would like to create a lasting legacy at Franklin Park. Community members have the opportunity to sponsor a tree, bench, or an engraved brick. Order forms are available online at www.vanwertcountyfoundation.org or can be obtained at the foundation office, 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert. Forms are due by Friday, June 16.

For more information, call 419.238.1743 or email info@vanwertcountyfoundation.org.