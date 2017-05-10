The word is out: the Texas Tenors are coming back to Van Wert’s Niswonger Performing Arts Center. This phenomenal trio of singing cowboys were here last year and thrilled a sold-out house. People were clamoring for them to return! They really were very good and very, very entertaining. They said then they would like to return to our stage, so when the opportunity came around again we booked them for Christmas just to change things up a bit.

They gained enormous popularity with a sensational PBS show which went viral. They are three good looking cowboys who sing operatic, romantic and pop style music equally as well. Their charisma is infectious and people instantly fall in love with them. From a personal standpoint, the three guys are genuine and gentlemanly. Success has not seemingly gone to their heads. They were nice when they were here and just as nice when I ran into them last January in the lobby of the Hilton in Manhattan, N.Y.

It was interesting when a group of ladies from Van Wert went out of town to see the Texas Tenors a couple months ago. At the concert, the Texas Tenors were showing where they will be in the upcoming year to promote their future performances. And wouldn’t you know, they finally came all the way around to next December and there was Van Wert, Ohio, on December 9, 2017. Well I quickly got a message asking if I knew the Texas Tenors were coming back to Van Wert for Christmas. I just smiled! Well, now the word’s out.

We have packaged their performance with three others in our newly branded Enrich Community Concert Series. They can be purchased along with The Four Browns, the Canton Symphony Orchestra (of which I talked about in last week’s column), and Cirque Zuma Zuma. These three performances along with the Texas Tenors can be purchased together for as little as $75. That’s less than $20 a performance. That’s quite a deal!

We call it Enrich Community Concert Series now because we feel the concerts and shows we package are really enriching an audience member’s cultural appetite. This four-pack of concerts not only saves you money, but also exposes you to exciting entertainment that could be overlooked. Our mission at the Niswonger is to inspire, educate and entertain. It says so right on our outside walls of the building. I feel very confident that by buying into the all new Enrich Community Concert Series, you will experience all three of these senses: inspiration, education, and entertainment.

An added incentive is that you have the earliest of opportunities to get the seats of your choice for those concerts, like the Texas Tenors, that you think you really want. It truly is a win-win-win situation. I hope you take advantage of it. We have been selling the series to those who can give a little extra support by becoming a Maestro, Principal, or Musician member. You also get recognized as an extra supporter of the arts in our playbill. Beginning the Friday, we open sales to all who want to buy the series. Balcony seats are $75, mezzanine $100, and orchestra $125. You can visit our friendly box office workers or call or buy on-line; whichever is easier for you. Any seats which remain will be sold separately approximately 90 days before the show date.

We have one remaining concert this season at the Niswonger. It is REO Speedwagon, a classic rock band and it is essentially sold out with rock enthusiasts. It will undoubtedly be a loud concert as that is what their fans expect, so buyer beware! A young musician named Tim Stop will be opening for that concert. He is doing an acoustic set for the first 20-30 minutes and will not be as loud as the headliner. His music online sounds very good!

There are a lot of spring school music programs going on this month. It’s always nice to support their performances. Good luck to all of them as well as those Middle School bands and choirs who will soon be competing in OMEA competition.

Summer is coming soon! We open up in Fountain Park on June 2 with Groove Essential. They are a really fun party band who plays popular songs you will recognize from the ‘60s to current times. Their music should hit many generations.

I’ll be off next week visiting my daughter in California. Next week at this time, I will be in Yosemite National Park. Time for a little break, but I’ll catch up with you soon at a concert near you!

FINÉ.