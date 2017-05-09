Submitted information

For 61 years, the Wassenberg Art Center has hosted the annual June Art Exhibit. Amateur and professional artists 18 years and older are encouraged to enter their artwork in various media for a chance to win cash awards and a venue in which to sell their work. Top prize is $400 or over.

Artwork will be accepted for consideration on May 19- 21, from 1-5 p.m., at the Wassenberg Art Center in Van Wert.

To obtain an entry form, which contains complete rules and instructions, artists may call or visit the art center, email info@wasssenbergartcenter.org, or click here for a downloadable entry form. Entry fee is $30 for non-art center members and $25 for Wassenberg members.

A total of $1,300 in cash prizes will be awarded; sponsors include Van Wert Federal Savings Bank and Van Wert Manor.

The 61st annual June Art Exhibit opens at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10, with an opening party. Live acoustic music will be provided by Zak Ward and Christopher Zielinski, both of Toledo. Free appetizers and a cash bar will be available. The exhibit will be on view through July 2.

For more information on classes, exhibits, and events, call Wassenberg Art Center at 419.238.6837, email at the above address, or access the art center’s website at http://www.wassenbergartcenter.org.