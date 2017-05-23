Print for later

Nearly 20 Van Wert High School student-athletes have been named to the prestigious 2016-2017 Western Buckeye League All-Academic Team.

To be considered for the honor, nominees must have a grade point average of at least 3.75, two varsity letters for juniors, or three for seniors.

Van Wert seniors who earned the honor include: Cade Chiles, Bethany Fast, Peyton Fleming, Brandon Hernandez, Meghan Moonshower, Matthew Reichert, Cassidy Sinning, Kateri Steinecker, and Austin Sudduth.

Van Wert juniors named to the WBL All-Academic Team include: Chloe Brake, Nicole Clay, Michael Etter, Briana Kesler, Camryn Nouza, Cassidy Meyers, Julia Springer, Steele Stabler, Madison Turnwald and Emma Verville.