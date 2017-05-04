DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Created by former school psychologist Randy Gardner to recognize three Van Wert teachers who inspired him as a student, Wednesday’s Van Wert City Endowment Fund for Educators banquet provided 10 graduating seniors with the opportunity to honor their favorite teachers. Wednesday’s banquet was the 22nd annual edition of the popular event.

The five top seniors, by grade point average, as well as five other selected seniors, read letters they wrote about their favorite teachers, the ones who inspired them and taught them important lessons, although not necessarily ones on a class syllabus.

Gardner, who founded the event in honor of his grandfather, Ralph Gallapoo, and two other veteran Van Wert educators, Glenn Livingston and Gil Smith, talked about the unique relationship between student and teacher.

“The teacher-student relationship is something that is really special,” Gardner said. “Kids really look up to teachers and teachers have a tremendous influence on kids.”

Gardner also read several excerpts from letters written by seniors about their favorite teachers:

“You didn’t care who I was, or where I was from; you wanted to get to know students for who they are now, not who they were.”

“You encouraged me to believe in myself; that I can be what I want to be, even though it was a challenge.”

“I want to thank you for all you did for me, and for always believing in me.”

“You made me feel smart.”

This year’s student letters, while humorous in part, were also heartfelt, and students — and teachers — often became emotional during the readings because of the sentiments they revealed.

Top students of the Class of 2017, and the teachers they honored, include Alaina Alvarez, who honored Marilyn Alessandrini; Meghan Moonshower, who honored Kim Doidge; Tyler Nygren, who honored Laura Etter; Cade Chiles, who honored Bob Spath; and Cassady Sinning, who honored Kathleen Overmyer.

Selected students included Nick Gutierrez, who honored Sara Alvarez; Sierra Blackmore, who honored paraprofessional Jerry Hoffman; Sara Linser, who honored Krysta Baer; Spencer Teman, who honored Zane McElroy; and Olivia Profit, who honored Laura Foster.

VWCS Superintendent Ken Amstutz also honored three retiring teachers with a wooden bell plaque. They included Melinda Gregor, a LifeLinks teacher who had six years in the district; Myra Hamrick, a high school language arts teacher with 32 years in the district; and Kent Smelser, a teacher, coach, and longtime athletic director with 37 years in the district.

Amstutz, who is also leaving after a decade in the district, was surprised by Administrative Assistant Bill Clifton, who presented him with a bell to honor his positive impact on the district.

“He always had the students’ best interest at heart,” Clifton said of Amstutz. “As our superintendent, he challenged us … he made great strides in moving this district forward.”

VWHS Principal Bob Priest also recognized Amstutz for his educational leadership in the district, as well as the educational opportunities the superintendent provided him personally.

W.W. “Wally” Grimm emceed the event, while primary sponsors include The Van Wert County Foundation, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, Van Wert Service Club, Edd and Tavie Buhl, and Tim Stoller of Stoller’s Wealth Management.