DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert High School recently named its graduates of distinction for the Class of 2017.

Graduates of distinction at VWHS must fulfill a number of requirements through eight semesters of high school, including having a grade point average (GPA) of 3.85 or higher, taking at least three Advanced Placement (AP) classes (six are offered), being in the top 10 percent of their graduating class, and having no incidents of cheating or plagiarism reported to the principal’s office.

This year’s graduates of distinction include the following eight students:

Alaina Alvarez, daughter of Roland and Sara Alvarez of rural Van Wert. Alaina will be majoring in audio engineering at Ohio Northern University in Ada.

Cade Chiles, son of Mike and Deb Chiles of Van Wert. Cade will be attending The Ohio State University majoring in mechanical engineering.

Peyton Fleming, daughter of Jay and Kim Fleming of Van Wert. Peyton will major in nursing at the University of Tennessee.

Brandon Hernandez, son of Mathew Hernandez and Amanda Atkinson. Brandon will be majoring in business at Ohio State.

Justin Marchlewicz, son of Ken and Tammy Marchlewicz of Van Wert. Justin will be majoring in geology/geophysics at Ohio State.

Meghan Moonshower, daughter of Lance and Amie Moonshower of Van Wert. Meghan will be majoring in psychology at Capital University.

Matthew Reichert, son of Gary and Julia Reichert of Van Wert. Matthew will be majoring in mechanical engineering at Ohio State.

Cassidy Sinning, daughter of Jesse and Kerry Sinning of Van Wert. Cassidy will be majoring in nursing at Ohio University in Athens.

All eight students will be presented with certificates and medallions recognizing their achievement during graduation ceremonies this Sunday, May 21, starting at 2 p.m. in the VWHS gymnasium.