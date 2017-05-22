Van Wert High School held its 146th annual commencement exercise Sunday afternoon in the high school gymnasium. Class speakers included Peyton Fleming, Cade Chiles, and Noah Miller, while the choir sang “See You Again” by Roger Emerson and the traditional “Benediction” by John Ness Beck. Graduates of Distinction Alaina Alvarez, Chiles, Fleming, Brandon Hernandez, Justin Marchlewicz, Meghan Moonshower, Matthew Reichert, and Cassidy Sinning were honored with plaques and medals, while Board of Education President Debby Compton made remarks, while Superintendent Ken Amstutz made the official presentation of the class prior to the awarding of diplomas by Board of Education members. Above, Meghan Moonshower receives her diploma from Board Member Scott Mull, while (below) class members toss their mortarboards. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent)