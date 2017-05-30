VW Rotary cancels weekly meeting
Submitted information
Van Wert Rotary Club will not be meeting today because of water damage at the club’s regular meeting place: Willow Bend Country Club.
POSTED: 05/30/17 at 7:30 am. FILED UNDER: News
