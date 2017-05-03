Submitted information

Whitehorse Biker Church will host the Whitehorse Women’s Conference from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the church, 408 E. Main St. in Van Wert.

Guest speaker will be Ruth V. Ramey, who will share her amazing story and the opportunities God has found to bless others through her work. Ramey has been in continuous missions in various countries around the world since 1994. Since 2008, her focus has been Jerusalem. Hear how the Lord has fulfilled the desires of her heart through her work in Israel.

The public is also invited to a special Mother’s Day Sunday service at 10 a.m. May 14. All are welcome to attend for fellowship and a special message from Ramey.

Whitehorse Biker Church is a non-denominational Christian fellowship that believes in ministering to people right where they are, in their “situation of life.”