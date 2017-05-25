DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

With Town Creek levels higher than they have been in five decades in the city of Van Wert, and the Van Wert Board of Commissioners declaring a state of emergency in the county, volunteers and organizations are stepping up to help those hit by flooding and other high-water issues.

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce is offering its office at 118 N. Washington St. from 8 a.m. until at least 4:30 p.m. for those who need access to WIFI, a phone, fax, copying or office space.

The local American Red Cross chapter is also stating that anyone who needs assistance because of flooding issues should call the Van Wert office at 419.238.9977. Flood cleanup kits will also be available at the Wren Fire Department, or from the Red Cross emergency response vehicle on the scene there.

The County Health Department is also providing information on water safety, flood water cleanup, and food safety for residents and businesses dealing with high water issues (see story below).

Meanwhile, neighbors are helping neighbors, and scads of volunteers are providing assistance to sandbag and for other flood-related tasks.

A large contingent of volunteers converged on Brumback Library this afternoon to remove books, computers, and other equipment from the library’s Children’s Department in the basement and place them in the Reading Room on the ground floor.

Library Director John Carr said moving books and equipment from the basement was a precaution in case the basement flooded.

“Today, since the waters have continually crept up and the sewers outside are full, we thought it was better to err on the side of caution and move what we have downstairs upstairs,” Carr explained, adding that he was grateful for all those who came to help.

Vantage Multimedia instructor Jill Dewert, one of the first volunteers who came to help at the library, said it was amazing to see the number of people who showed up.

“There was a great sense of community; everyone was so eager to help,” she noted, adding that she was looking at the library’s Facebook post stating they were seeking volunteers and was one of the first people to show up.

“It was pretty quiet for the first few rows of books, with only patrons stumbling in and helping the staff,” Dewert said. “Then all of the sudden there were droves showing up asking ‘How can I help?’; it was like an army of ants.

“Books flew off the shelves faster than I thought possible [and] patrons from the first and second floors came down to the basement to find out what the ruckus was about, then asking how they could help,” she added. “It isn’t always obvious that the gem we have in the Brumback Library is known or appreciated, but today was a day in which it was incredibly evident.”

Dewert said she hopes all the efforts were unneeded and volunteers can come back in a few days to “move everything back in the same dry location.”

That’s always a possibility, especially with Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy stating late Thursday afternoon that, while the high water in Van Wert is the worst in decades, Town Creek has crested. However, he also added that high water troubles are not over yet.

“Although water is no longer rising in Van Wert, it is forcibly getting pushed into residential areas along the creek, causing flooding issues to streets and properties,” McCoy said, adding that flooding would now increase north of Van Wert on Town Creek, as well as Maddox and Hoaglin creeks.

McCoy said he is also not expecting any more rain this evening, while Friday is also expected to be dry, helping the area begin to recover from the flooding.