Virginia J. Pollock

Virginia J. “Ginny” Pollock, 87, of York Township, passed away at 1:27 p.m. Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Convoy.

She was born December 3, 1929, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of Homer E. and Vera M. (Ankey) Foreman, who both preceded her in death. On July 19, 1947, she married William “David” Pollock” at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert. He died January 12, 2006. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Eugene, and Byron L. Foreman.

Family members include a son, Steve (Diana) Pollock of Van Wert; three daughters, Lynn (Ed) Miller of Middle Point, Jill (Cliff) Tarlton of Tucson, Arizona, and Jan Glass of Van Wert; a sister, Shirley A. Adams of Mendon; a sister-in-law, Rosemary Foreman of Van Wert; 12 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren

Ginny was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and had worked at Ditto’s IGA and retired from Teleflex Corporation in Van Wert. She was a member of American Legion Women’s Auxiliary Unit 178 and a former member of the Twigs groups of Van Wert County Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. William C. Haggis II officiating. Burial will be in King Cemetery in Washington Township.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Vancrest of Convoy or Middle Point EMS Squad.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.