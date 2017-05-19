Violet M. Harmon, 94, of Oakwood, died 7:15 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born November 5, 1922 in Cheboygan County, Michigan, the daughter of Lee and Loma (Clear) Shaffer, who both preceded her in death. She was a 1940 graduate of Auglaize-Brown Local School, where she enjoyed playing varsity basketball for four years. On April 16, 1942, she married Martin “Bill” Harmon, and he died November 14, 2001.

She attended Auglaize Chapel Church of God in Oakwood, Cornerstone Church of God in Defiance, Rose Hill Church of God in Paulding, and First Church of God in Van Wert. Violet was an active Sunday School teacher, a youth director, and was active in the Christian Women’s Connection.

She was employed as a teacher’s aide and cafeteria worker for 25 years at Oakwood Elementary School.

She is survived by a daughter, Carol Kohart of Van Wert; two sons, Martin (Diana) Harmon and Stanley (Jane) Harmon, both of Oakwood; seven grandchildren, Karen (Patrick) Sullivan, Marcia (Doug) Germann, Lynda (Jason) Davis, Pastor Michael (Joanna) Harmon, Greg (Kristie) Harmon, Kirsten Harmon, and Katherine (Michael) Merriman; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Three brothers, Raymond, Lloyd and Nolen Shaffer; a sister, Mildred Sherry; and a son-in-law, David Kohart, also preceded her in death.

Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Auglaize Chapel Church of God in Oakwood, with the Revs. Stan Harmon and Michael Harmon officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Chapel Cemetery in Oakwood.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 22, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home in Oakwood and an h our prior to services Tuesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Auglaize Chapel Church of God.

