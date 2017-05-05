DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Vantage Career Center Board of Education hired two new employees, contracted with new Ohio Technical Center instructors, and authorized stipends for staff members taking on additional duties, while also hearing an update on Vantage’s five-year forecast.

The board approved a two-year administrative contract for Paula VanTilburg as career-technical education supervisor, while also authorizing a one-year contract to Heather Brickner as an intervention specialist. Linda Arnold was issued a one-year contract as the new Licensed Practical Nurse program administrator and instructor, while Jean Sullivan was given a one-year contract as an LPN program instructor.

Mary Ann Falk was given a stipend as lead teacher, as well as providing curriculum support, while Theresa Ratliff-Dotterer, Susan Farr, and Mike Miller were given stipends as mentors for other Vantage instructors, while Ratliff-Dotterer was also given a stipend to facilitate a RESA (Resident Educator Summative Assessment) evaluation of two Vantage teachers.

The board also approved job descriptions for the LPN program administrator and instructor positions, as well as supplemental contracts to Arnold and Sullivan to pay them for work done prior to the board’s approval of one-year contracts.

Superintendent Staci Kaufman noted that Vantage would also be posting a teacher’s aide position for the Construction Equipment Technology program, while adding that she has also posted summer technology and summer maintenance jobs.

Kaufman also said that Vantage is still working with Energy Optimizers on a proposal to replace current school lighting with LED fixtures. An upgrade to LED lighting would provide better efficiency, as well as cost savings in money, labor, and lighting maintenance, the superintendent noted. Energy Optimizers also offers a 10-year warranty on lighting.

A proposal should be ready for review next week, Kaufman said, and could then be brought before the board in June.

Vantage Director Tony Unverferth noted that 130 students donated blood during a Red Cross blood drive at the school, with 146 units of blood collected. “I think that’s a pretty awesome number,” Unverferth said, noting that the donated blood would help community members.

He also talked about the manufacturing open house in April organized by Ted Verhoff that included over 150 local professionals, educators, and employers involved. Employers had the opportunity to see what Vantage students are capable of doing.

“It really was a good turnout,” Unverferth said, noting that several Vantage students received job offers or invitations for interviews from employers who attended the event.

Incoming superintendent Rick Turner was also appointed to a three-year term on the Van Wert City Community Reinvestment Board, beginning June 1, while also approving a supplemental contract with Turner as administrative assistant to the superintendent, beginning May 1 and running through July 31.

Board members also voted to accept the donation of a 2004 Lincoln LS, valued at $2,040, from Turner and his wife, Theresa.

Also Thursday, the board approved a satellite agreement with Van Wert City Schools for the 2017-18 school year that covers Vantage support for the engineering and biomedical programs at Van Wert High School, and any other dual programs.

Vantage Treasurer Laura Peters also updated the board on Vantage’s five-year forecast, noting that little had changed from the original forecast, but that she had updated it to show property tax revenues received by the district, as well as new employees added since the original forecast was developed.

Peters also noted that the forecast does not include revenues from Vantage’s 0.8-mill levy, since that levy is up for renewal this fall. Forecasts must not assume that levies, even renewals, will pass.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, in the district conference room.