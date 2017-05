Print for later

Three Van Wert Lady Cougar softball players have named to the all-Western Buckeye League team.

Infielder Allison Kennedy and pitcher/infielder Kateri Steinecker earned third team all-WBL honors. Both are seniors.

Freshman utility player Katie Coplin was named honorable mention all-WBL.

The Lady Cougars finished the season 9-12 (4-5 WBL).