DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Unemployment numbers dropped significantly across Ohio in April, with all 88 counties seeing a decrease in jobless rates. Unemployment ranged from a low of 2.5 percent in Mercer County to a high of 7.6 percent in Monroe County.

In Van Wert County, unemployment estimates from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services showed a drop of a half-percent, from 3.9 percent in March to 3.4 percent in April. The numbers show a decrease of 1.2 percent over the past two months, with a drop from 4.6 percent in March to 3.9 percent, and then to 3.4 percent last month.

Statistically, according to estimates provided by the ODJFS, in conjunction with the U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, Van Wert County’s total workforce stayed the same at 14,400, with those employed rising 200 to 14,000 in April. Unemployment estimates showed a decrease in those unemployed from 600 in March to 500 last month.

In addition to Mercer County’s state-leading unemployment numbers, unemployment in neighboring counties was as follows: Putnam County, 3 percent, down seventh-tenths of a percent from March’s 3.7 percent; Auglaize County, 3.3 percent, down four-tenths of a percent from 3.7 percent; Paulding County, 3.6 percent, down from 4.3 percent in March; and Allen County, 4.5 percent, down six-tenths of a point from 5.1 percent two months ago.

Statewide, in addition to Mercer and Putnam counties, four counties had unemployment rates at or under 3 percent. The others include Holmes County, 2.7 percent; Delaware and Hancock counties, 2.9 percent; and Union County, 3 percent.

Other than Monroe County, 10 counties had unemployment rates at or above 6 percent. They include Jefferson and Meigs counties, 6.8 percent; Jackson County, 6.6 percent; Ottawa County, 6.3 percent; Noble and Trumball counties, 6.2 percent; Adams, Scioto, and Vinton counties, 6.1 percent; and Mahoning County, 6 percent.

Ohio’s comparable rate in April was 4.4 percent.