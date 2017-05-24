Submitted information

Twig I met on May 11 in Van Wert County Hospital’s Conference Room A, with 28 members present. Chairperson Mae Stoller welcomed everyone, and the meeting opened with “The Pledge of Allegiance”, followed by a prayer by Anne Bowen.

Dot Burley introduced the guest speaker, Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur. Mazur spoke about his interest in local government and economic development. One of his goals is to bring the county and city together in economic development.

There is a new business coming to Van Wert with 10-25 new jobs. This will generate income and income tax. The 0.28-percent tax initiative failed in the May election, but will be back on the ballot in November because state government has taken away $530,000 previously given to local government.

There was discussion about the Van Wert County land bank and demolition of decrepit homes.

Chairman Mae Stoller opened the business meeting by naming six May birthdays. Those members with birthdays included Carla Doner, Lois Goudy, Loretta Grove, Connie Johnson, Diana Mace, and Ann McCray,

The roll call was taken and the minutes of the last meeting were read and approved.

Chairman Stoller gave the report for the Executive Committee meeting:

May 17 and May 24 will be cleaning days for the Thrift Shop. If cleaning is completed on May 17, we will not meet on May 24. Cleaning products won’t bother allergies. Any members who can help are encouraged to do so.

Currently there is 50 percent off of housewares. Jeans will be on sale for $1, and organization in back room has started. Mace thanked people who fill in for unexpected needs.

The next meeting will be held Thursday, June 8, at noon at the Community Health Professionals building. This will be the group’s annual picnic, and reservations need to be in by June 1.

Present at this meeting were Bonnie Agler, LaDonna Allenbaugh, Tressa Jo Bissonette, Anne Bowen, Eve Braden, Dot Burley, Sharon Clouse, Sue Corle, Marcia Davies, Carla Doner, Carol Doner, Rosemary Foreman, Karen Gardner, Sandra Greulach, Loretta Grove, Helen Huston, Gloria Kimmey, Lois Linser, Diana Mace, Ann McCray, Jean Owens, Mary Kay Purmort, Mae Stoller, Nancy Szolach, Brenda Welker, Jean Wilson, Marge Clouse, and Nina Ragan.