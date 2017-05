Print for later

Van Wert independent sports

Three Van Wert Cougars have been named to the 2017 All Western Buckeye League baseball team.

Senior Caleb Fetzer earned first team honors, sophomore Lawson Blackmore received second team honors, and sophomore Hayden Maples was named honorable mention.

The Cougars finished the season 17-9 (3-6 WBL).