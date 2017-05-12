Thomas E. Burtch, 89, of Rockford, passed away at 9:45 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017.

He was born December 22, 1927, in Paulding, the son of James M. and Esther (Schmidt) Burtch, who both preceded him in death. On July 17, 1954, he married the former Dorothy Levihn, who died September 11, 2014.

Survivors include six children, Susie Christman of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Tom (Lori) Burtch of Rockford, John (Tina) Burtch of Westerville, Ed (Misti) Burtch of Rockford, Robert (Cheryl) Burtch of Minster, and Mike (Melissa) Burtch of Rockford; 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Karl Burtch of Paulding; a sister, Barbara Rhoad of Paulding; and one sister-in-law, Helen Burtch of Paulding.

A son-in-law, Dan Christman; three brothers, Charles, David, and James Burtch; and two sisters, Janet Choler and Sally Coon, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at New Horizons Community Church in Rockford, with the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey G. Gramza officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Wernle Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1386, Richmond, IN 47375, or Easter Seals ARC of Northeast Indiana, 4919 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.

Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford is handling arrangements.

