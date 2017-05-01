Van Wert independent sports

(Please note: games/events subject to change)

Monday May 1

Tennis: Van Wert at Lima Central Catholic 4:30 p.m.

Baseball: Ada at Crestview 5 p.m.

Baseball: Allen East at Lincolnview 5 p.m.

Softball: Ada at Crestview 5 p.m.

Softball: Allen East at Lincolnview 5 p.m.

Tuesday May 2

Tennis: Bath at Van Wert 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field: Ottoville, Delphos Jefferson at Van Wert 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field: Crestview, Delphos St. John’s, Parkway at Wayne Trace 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field: Lincolnview, Lima Temple Christian at Spencerville, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball: Van Wert at Celina 5 p.m.

Baseball: Crestview at Ayersville 5 p.m.

Baseball: Continental at Lincolnview 5 p.m.

Softball: Celina at Van Wert 5 p.m.

Wednesday May 3

Softball: Van Wert at Crestview 4:30 p.m.

Baseball: Columbus Grove at Lincolnview 5 p.m.

Thursday May 4

Tennis: Van Wert at Western Buckeye League Tournament at UNOH 9 a.m.

Track and Field: Lincolnview at Lima Central Catholic 4:30 p.m.

Baseball: Delphos Jefferson at Crestview 5 p.m.

Baseball: Lincolnview at Bluffton 5 p.m.

Softball: Delphos Jefferson at Crestview 5 p.m.

Softball: Lincolnview at Bluffton 5 p.m.

Friday May 5

Baseball: Van Wert at St. Henry 5 p.m.

Baseball: Holgate at Lincolnview 5 p.m.

Softball: Van Wert at Lima Central 5 p.m.

Saturday May 6

Track and Field: Van Wert at Ada Invite 9 a.m.

Tennis: Van Wert at WBL Tournament at UNOH 9 a.m.

Baseball: Defiance at Van Wert 1 p.m.