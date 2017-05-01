The Week Ahead in Prep Sports
Van Wert independent sports
(Please note: games/events subject to change)
Monday May 1
Tennis: Van Wert at Lima Central Catholic 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Ada at Crestview 5 p.m.
Baseball: Allen East at Lincolnview 5 p.m.
Softball: Ada at Crestview 5 p.m.
Softball: Allen East at Lincolnview 5 p.m.
Tuesday May 2
Tennis: Bath at Van Wert 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field: Ottoville, Delphos Jefferson at Van Wert 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field: Crestview, Delphos St. John’s, Parkway at Wayne Trace 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field: Lincolnview, Lima Temple Christian at Spencerville, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Van Wert at Celina 5 p.m.
Baseball: Crestview at Ayersville 5 p.m.
Baseball: Continental at Lincolnview 5 p.m.
Softball: Celina at Van Wert 5 p.m.
Wednesday May 3
Softball: Van Wert at Crestview 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Columbus Grove at Lincolnview 5 p.m.
Thursday May 4
Tennis: Van Wert at Western Buckeye League Tournament at UNOH 9 a.m.
Track and Field: Lincolnview at Lima Central Catholic 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Delphos Jefferson at Crestview 5 p.m.
Baseball: Lincolnview at Bluffton 5 p.m.
Softball: Delphos Jefferson at Crestview 5 p.m.
Softball: Lincolnview at Bluffton 5 p.m.
Friday May 5
Baseball: Van Wert at St. Henry 5 p.m.
Baseball: Holgate at Lincolnview 5 p.m.
Softball: Van Wert at Lima Central 5 p.m.
Saturday May 6
Track and Field: Van Wert at Ada Invite 9 a.m.
Tennis: Van Wert at WBL Tournament at UNOH 9 a.m.
Baseball: Defiance at Van Wert 1 p.m.
POSTED: 05/01/17 at 7:35 am. FILED UNDER: Sports