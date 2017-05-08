The Week Ahead in Prep Sports
Van Wert independent sports
(Please note: games/events subject to change)
Monday May 8
Baseball: Delphos St. John’s at Van Wert 5 p.m.
Baseball: Lincolnview at Bluffton 5 p.m.
Softball: Lincolnview at Bluffton 5 p.m.
Softball: Delphos Jefferson at Crestview 5 p.m.
Tuesday May 9
Softball: Division II sectionals: Elida at Van Wert 5 p.m.
Softball: Crestview at Allen East 5 p.m.
Baseball: Division IV sectionals: Lincolnview at Crestview 5 p.m.
Wednesday May 10
Track and Field: Van Wert at WBL meet at Kenton 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Division II sectionals: Bryan at Van Wert 5 p.m.
Baseball: Lincolnview at New Knoxville 5 p.m.
Thursday May 11
Tennis: Van Wert at Division II sectionals at UNOH 9 a.m.
Track and Field: Crestview, Lincolnview at NWC preliminaries at Bluffton University, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Lincolnview or Crestview vs. Parkway or USV 5 p.m.
Softball: Division IV sectionals: Lincolnview at Crestview 5 p.m.
Friday May 12
Track and Field: Van Wert at WBL meet at Kenton 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Division II sectionals: Van Wert or Bryan vs. Toledo Central Catholic or Maumee 5 p.m.
Baseball: Crestview at Allen East 5 p.m.
Softball: Van Wert or Elida at Wapakoneta 5 p.m.
Saturday May 13
Tennis: Van Wert at Division II sectionals at UNOH 9 a.m.
Track and Field: NWC finals at Bluffton University 10 a.m.
POSTED: 05/08/17 at 7:01 am. FILED UNDER: Sports