Van Wert independent sports

(Please note: games/events subject to change)

Monday May 8

Baseball: Delphos St. John’s at Van Wert 5 p.m.

Baseball: Lincolnview at Bluffton 5 p.m.

Softball: Lincolnview at Bluffton 5 p.m.

Softball: Delphos Jefferson at Crestview 5 p.m.

Tuesday May 9

Softball: Division II sectionals: Elida at Van Wert 5 p.m.

Softball: Crestview at Allen East 5 p.m.

Baseball: Division IV sectionals: Lincolnview at Crestview 5 p.m.

Wednesday May 10

Track and Field: Van Wert at WBL meet at Kenton 4:30 p.m.

Baseball: Division II sectionals: Bryan at Van Wert 5 p.m.

Baseball: Lincolnview at New Knoxville 5 p.m.

Thursday May 11

Tennis: Van Wert at Division II sectionals at UNOH 9 a.m.

Track and Field: Crestview, Lincolnview at NWC preliminaries at Bluffton University, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball: Lincolnview or Crestview vs. Parkway or USV 5 p.m.

Softball: Division IV sectionals: Lincolnview at Crestview 5 p.m.

Friday May 12

Track and Field: Van Wert at WBL meet at Kenton 4:30 p.m.

Baseball: Division II sectionals: Van Wert or Bryan vs. Toledo Central Catholic or Maumee 5 p.m.

Baseball: Crestview at Allen East 5 p.m.

Softball: Van Wert or Elida at Wapakoneta 5 p.m.

Saturday May 13

Tennis: Van Wert at Division II sectionals at UNOH 9 a.m.

Track and Field: NWC finals at Bluffton University 10 a.m.