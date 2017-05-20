It’s surprising how much controversy can come from a move to make it simpler to obtain a Revolving Loan Fund loan in Van Wert County.

According to local economic development director Stacy Adam, the rationale behind combining the city and county Revolving Loan Funds is simple:

The ability to consolidate two boards into a single board, consolidating two sets of guidelines into a single set of guidelines, eliminating some of the reporting requirements that come from having two separate funds, and further streamlining the loan process along the way.

Adam explains it like this: “We continue every single month to look at our process and say ‘how do we make it quicker, faster?’”

Unfortunately, that wish to make something simpler and easier for the end user — businesses in Van Wert County who need operating capital — has gotten subverted into a city-county turf battle.

Those who oppose combining the two funds, which until a few weeks ago had nearly unanimous support among the seven Van Wert City Council members, apparently now fear that combining the funds would result in a loss of revenue from administrative fees — and, more importantly, a loss of control — by the city.

City Auditor Martha Balyeat has repeatedly warned Council members that giving up control of the fund would mean the city could never regain control of the fund if the city and county would later go their separate ways on economic development. She has also noted that revenues from administrative funds could be substantial down the road as more loans are made.

Balyeat also apparently fears that a combined RLF could favor making new loans in the county, rather than the city, taking jobs and revenue away from Van Wert.

Unfortunately, some City Council members are now focused on what the city could “lose” if the funds are combined. Three Council members have bought in to the auditor’s argument and her dire warnings of loss of control. During the last advisory vote with all seven Council members present, the vote was 4-3 in favor of the merger, with members Ken Markward, Steve Trittschuh, and Warren Straley voting “no”.

We feel those members are being short-sighted in looking at this issue as merely a control issue, rather than an opportunity to improve a vital economic development tool.

In truth, the city is not giving up much here. The fund is not currently controlled by Mayor Jerry Mazur’s administration or City Council, but by a Revolving Loan Fund Committee. While members are appointed by the city, they operate independently of both the administration and City Council when deciding which businesses should receive loans.

Meanwhile, a combined RLF committee would include members appointed by the city and county, as well as other representatives, including a financial person, a realtor, and other community reps. Decisions would still be made independently of both city and county government on who would get loans.

To be sure, the city is taking a slight risk in approving a merger of the two funds. It’s the same risk entrepreneurs take in creating a new entity to provide products or services to their customers. And, just like financial institutions who invest in start-up companies, the City of Van Wert is “investing” in the new city-county economic development venture by giving up its revolving loan fund to provide a better, more streamlined tool for economic development.

While Balyeat and former mayor Don Farmer have focused on the negatives of the issue, there are many positives as well.

Combining the funds provides more money to loan out to prospective customers, while also making it faster and easier for businesses to apply. Also, unlike how things were done when the city operated the fund through its contract with Ohio State University Extension — where the person administering the loan also had other development duties — a combined fund would have a contract employee working solely on RLF duties.

Furthermore, if something destroys today’s excellent working relationship between city and county — a scenario much more likely when people focus on control and not economic development — having a city RLF won’t be of much help.

Adam perhaps said it best:

“The objective of a revolving loan fund is to help start new businesses, create jobs, that’s what it’s about … not all this other minutia. It’s really about the focus on economic development, both in the city and the county.”

We hope City Council members remember Adam’s remarks when the issue comes up for its final vote at this coming Monday’s meeting.

–Dave Mosier/independent editor