The storm that went through the area on Thursday brought high winds that damaged buildings and knocked down trees and power lines in the area, with damage greater in Paulding County than in this county. Damage included a roof damaged heavily in Scott and miles of power poles down in Paulding County, with repairs expected to take 6-7 days. The disaster team from the Van Wert County Chapter of the American Red Cross helped out in Haviland and will assist with water delivery to Scott residents today. County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy, who did a damage survey with Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn, said several Paulding County sites appeared to experience straight-line winds and possible downburst winds. Here, a barn in the Cecil area had severe damage to its roof. drone photo by Rick McCoy for the VW independent