The 2017 high school spring sports season will come to a close this weekend, with State Track and Field, and Softball and Baseball State Tournaments.

A handful of Van Wert County student-athletes will be at the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Track and Field Tournament, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at Ohio State University.

Van Wert High School’s Tabatha Saam will compete against 15 others girls in the Division II shot put preliminaries, while Austin Clay will be one of 16 boys taking part in the discus prelims. Both events will begin Friday at 9:30 a.m., and the top eight placers from each will vie for a state title at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Also representing the Cougars at State: Brandon Hernandez. He’ll compete in the semifinals of 300 meter hurdles at 3:30 Friday afternoon, with a chance to advance to Saturday’s 2:15 p.m. finals.

Two Lincolnview Lancers will be in Columbus as well.

Ryan Rager will race in the Division III 400 meter dash Friday morning at 11:10 a.m. If he qualifies for the finals, he’ll run again Saturday at 10:35 a.m.

Karter Tow is one of 16 boys slated to compete in finals of the Division III 3200 meter run at 11:25 Saturday morning.

The 40th annual OHSAA softball state tournament will held at Firestone Stadium in Akron. The field includes includes three poll champions, four No. 2 teams, and just one unranked team. The schedule goes like this:

Thursday, June 1:

10:00 a.m. – Division I semifinal – No. 10 Elyria (20-4) vs. No. 2 Gahanna Lincoln (25-5).

12:30 p.m. – Division I semifinal – No. 1 Lebanon (29-3) vs. No. 6 North Canton Hoover (21-9).

3:00 p.m. – Division IV semifinal – Lucas (22-6) vs. No. 2 Danville (28-2).

5:30 p.m. – Division IV semifinal – No. 6 Williamsburg (27-2) vs. No. 10 Carey (18-6).

Friday, June 2:

10:00 a.m. – Division III semifinal – No. 4 Cardington-Lincoln (25-4) vs. No. 1 Wheelersburg (24-2).

12:30 p.m. – Division III semifinal – No. 2 Warren Champion (30-2) vs. No. 3 Springfield Northwestern (27-2).

3:00 p.m. – Division II semifinal – No. 9 Plain City Jonathan Alder (22-4) vs. No. 1 Hebron Lakewood (30-1).

5:30 p.m. – Division II semifinal – No. 4 Akron Archbishop Hoban (23-2) vs. No. 2 LaGrange Keystone (26-4).

Saturday, June 3:

10:00 a.m. – Division I State Championship

1:00 p.m. – Division IV State Championship

4:00 p.m. – Division III State Championship

7:00 p.m. – Division II State Championship

The 90th annual OHSAA baseball state tournament will be played at Huntington Park in Columbus. The tournament includes three poll champions, two No. 2 teams, and eight unranked teams. Here is the schedule, weather permitting:

Thursday, June 1:

10 a.m. – Division III semifinal – Bellville Clear Fork (18-11) vs. No. 2 Warren Champion (25-3).

1 p.m. – Division III semifinal -No. 1 Berlin Hiland (30-0) vs. No. 16 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (23-7).

4 p.m. – Division II semifinal – No. 7 Steubenville (27-4) vs. Dayton Chaminade Julienne (21-4).

7 p.m. – Division II semifinal – Maumee (22-9) vs. Tallmadge (23-6).

Friday, June 2:

10 a.m. – Division IV semifinal – No. 1 Toronto (27-3) vs. No. 8 Minster (23-7).

1 p.m. – Division IV semifinal – Russia (23-6) vs. Dalton (16-11).

4 p.m. – Division I semifinal – No. 7 West Chester Lakota West (25-5) vs. No. 1 Massillon Jackson (28-2).

7 p.m. – Division I semifinal – Strongsville (23-8) vs. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (22-9).

Saturday June 3:

10 a.m. – Division III State Championship

1 p.m. – Division II State Championship

4 p.m. – Division IV State Championship

7 p.m. Division I State Championship