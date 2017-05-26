To the Editor:

Memorial Day always falls on the last Monday of May, this year on May 29. While many see this holiday as the much anticipated, unofficial start to summer, the day is truly about something more meaningful. It is one day out of the entire year set aside to remember all the men and women who have died while serving in the United States military.

Since our country’s founding, over 1 million brave Americans have given the ultimate sacrifice to uphold the rights and values we hold dearest.

This year in honor of Memorial Day, I was joined by (State) Senator Cliff Hite and the Defiance County Veterans Affairs Office on Friday, May 26, to designate the signs for United States Route 24 within Defiance County as the “Defiance County Veterans Memorial Highway.”

My office was approached by a resident of Defiance County who has been working towards this special designation for twenty years. With his idea and input, we were finally able to make this memorial highway a reality.

It may be a small token of appreciation, but I hope now every time you’re driving along U.S. Route 24 in Defiance County you think about our service men and women, especially those who gave their lives to protect our freedom and our country. I hope it reminds you to thank those who continue to serve and to honor the countless lives lost.

Sincerely,

Craig S. Riedel

82nd Ohio House District representative

via email