COLUMBUS — The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) will be conducting six stakeholder meetings throughout the state regarding the development and adoption of administrative rules as required by recently enacted House Bill 26 (Transportation/Public Safety Budget).

These meetings will provide the opportunity for all interested parties — the public, deputy registrars, their staff — to discuss the content of and make recommendations for the following items:

Adoption of rules establishing fees for programs to enhance convenience and availability.

Adoption of rules to set the basic deputy registrar transaction fees which are to be no higher than $5.25.

Adoption of rules permitting nonprofit corporations operating deputy registrar agencies to advertise a specified amount of proceeds collected go to a specified charitable organization or cause.

Adoption of rules regarding the use of vending machines for deputy registrar agencies not operated by a county auditor or county clerk of court.

Adoption of rules establishing standards to sell advertising rights to third party businesses at deputy registrar agencies not operated by a County Auditor or County Clerk of Court.

Location, dates, and times for stakeholder meetings are located below:

Crossroads Library, 63500 Byesville Road, Cambridge, ( Thursday, June 1, 1-3 p.m.)

Thursday, June 1, 1-3 p.m.) District 3 Field Office, 2950 E. Crescentville Road, West Chester ( Tuesday, June 13, 1-3 p.m.)

Tuesday, June 13, 1-3 p.m.) Hancock County Vehicle Center, 8210 County Road 140, Findlay (Thursday, June 8, 1-3 p.m.)

Ocasek Building, 161 South High St., Akron, (Wednesday, June 14, 1-3 p.m.)

ODNR District 4 HQ, 360 East State St., Athens, ( Thursday, June 22, 1-3 p.m.)

Thursday, June 22, 1-3 p.m.) ODOT Auditorium, 1980 West Broad St., Columbus, (Thursday, June 29, 1-3 p.m.)

Once again, stakeholder meetings are open to deputy registrars, their staff, and the general public. Appropriate time will be allotted for each item listed to be fully discussed.