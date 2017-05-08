Submitted information

The fifth annual Science Fair was recently held at St. Mary of the Assumption School. The students were placed into multi-aged groups that consisted of students from grades 4-6, with a fifth- or sixth-grade student as group leader.

The driving question for this year’s science fair was “God’s Creation”. Students were challenged to find a project that is important to science and develop the scientific method that demonstrates the impact of their project in science.

Students worked on their projects for more than nine weeks at school and at group members’ homes. The students were then asked to determine a topic for their respective projects, utilizing the library, Internet, and other available resources in problem-solving, creativity, decision making, design, and research through a hands-on approach. As the event drew near, students’ anticipation grew for the presentation of their project and poster boards.

The projects were scored by three judges: Denny Hesseling, Janet Rode, and John Hatcher. After the scores were tallied by Dustin Hesseling (fifth/sixth grade teacher), two groups’ projects emerged as winners. In first place was “Lemons and Electricity” by Annie Renner, Jaden Kohnen, and Myles Moody. Coming in second place was “PH Scale of Liquids” by Erin Schaufelberger, Tyler Spray, and Selah Rhoades.