Shelia A. Winters, 59, of Van Wert, passed away at 2:23 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2017, in the Emergency Room of Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

She was born September 27, 1957, in Van Wert, the daughter of Charles Hartman Sr. and Alberta (Drake) Hartman, who both preceded her in death. On November 20, 1975, she married John D. Winters, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include a son, John D. (Marie) Winters II of Rockford; two brothers, Randy (Brenda) Hartman and Kip Hartman, both of Van Wert; a sister, Kathy (Gene) Eash of Van Wert; and three grandchildren, Hunter, Luca, and Tobin Winters.

Two brothers, Charles Hartman Jr. and Michael Hartman, also preceded her in death.

Shelia retired as a manager of Big Lots after 18 years before working at Shell for many years. She was a member of Convoy Fox Hunters Club.

Memorial services will be conducted at a later date.

Preferred memorials: American Diabetes Association.

Arrangements were made by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

